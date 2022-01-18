Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $5.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,052.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 456,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

