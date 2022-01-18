Zacks: Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.56). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 95.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 36.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 116.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 36,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $889.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.