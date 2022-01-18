Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $17.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $520.60 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $606.48 and its 200 day moving average is $619.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

