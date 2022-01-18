Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASGN. Truist boosted their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

ASGN stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. ASGN has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.04.

In other ASGN news, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

