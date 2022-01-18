Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDN. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

IDN opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke bought 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,700 shares of company stock worth $144,391 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,321,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Intellicheck by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intellicheck by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

