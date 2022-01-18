Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09.

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last three months.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

