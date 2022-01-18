Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.
Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09.
In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last three months.
Vita Coco Company Profile
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
