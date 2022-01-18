Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

APTX stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,160. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $189.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.34. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

In related news, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,400 shares of company stock worth $337,660 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

