Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($1.23). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,834,000. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

