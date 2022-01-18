Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $278.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.40 million and the highest is $279.80 million. CONMED posted sales of $252.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONMED by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

CONMED stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.53. 186,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57. CONMED has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

