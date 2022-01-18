Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.01. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

EXK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 127,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,280. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $721.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,158 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

