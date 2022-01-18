Zacks: Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.95. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

Shares of MSTR opened at $499.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.06. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $411.58 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total transaction of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

