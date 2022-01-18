Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report sales of $561.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $565.90 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $762.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,390. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

