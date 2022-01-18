Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $776.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,080 shares of company stock worth $724,019. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

