Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

