Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.07.

EDR stock opened at 32.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 35.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is 27.53.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 704,350 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,904.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

