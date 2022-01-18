Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Buy

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ISTR stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Investar has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts predict that Investar will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

