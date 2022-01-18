Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to “Hold”

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

