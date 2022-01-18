Zano Achieves Market Cap of $18.82 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00004100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $18.82 million and $182,740.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,763.39 or 1.00068840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00090179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00310086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.32 or 0.00422478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00153788 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,025,772 coins and its circulating supply is 10,996,272 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

