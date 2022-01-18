Zero Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,522.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Zero has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $12,522.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.30 or 0.00312245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00087191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00124323 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002056 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003194 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,962,284 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

