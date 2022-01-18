Zilliqa Price Up 3.5% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $757.66 million and approximately $44.09 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00380985 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007787 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.07 or 0.00928153 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,572,108,650 coins and its circulating supply is 12,280,641,497 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

