Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.70.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,370. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $211.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

