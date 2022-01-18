Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,852 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $311.42 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

