-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Cloudflare reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,580 shares of company stock worth $107,096,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.63. 5,653,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,463. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -133.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

