-$0.09 EPS Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $8.74 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.