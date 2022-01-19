-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intrusion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intrusion by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intrusion in the second quarter worth $110,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 88.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

