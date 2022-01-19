-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

