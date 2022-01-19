-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.