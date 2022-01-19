$0.35 EPS Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $540.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $19.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

