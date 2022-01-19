-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.33). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 11,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,730. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

