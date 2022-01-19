$0.38 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 22.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHBI shares. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 1,293.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

SHBI opened at $20.69 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.