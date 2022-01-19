$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. 19,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,066. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

