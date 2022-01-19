$0.61 EPS Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 107,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

