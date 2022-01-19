$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.91. Exelon posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after buying an additional 630,026 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after acquiring an additional 177,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 292,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

