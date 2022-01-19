0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $516,324.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00060743 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

