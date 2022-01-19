0x Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $593.84 million and $28.90 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

