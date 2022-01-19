$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Article: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.