$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,650,000 after acquiring an additional 395,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after buying an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,196,000 after buying an additional 1,786,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.03. 49,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.