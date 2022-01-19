$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 45.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Camping World has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

