$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.50. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,039,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $84,921,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.