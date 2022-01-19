$1.42 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Three analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $8.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $23.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $20.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,074.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,406.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,453.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 135,577.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 324,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 9,627.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after buying an additional 281,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 4,280.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after buying an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

