$1.55 EPS Expected for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Koninklijke Philips’ earnings. Koninklijke Philips reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Koninklijke Philips.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

