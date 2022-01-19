$147.06 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report sales of $147.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $561.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $645.74 million, with estimates ranging from $642.42 million to $649.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

