15,618 Shares in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $780.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.09. Endo International plc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

