1,599 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.6% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,393,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 289,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after buying an additional 32,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.17. 65,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,723. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.82.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

