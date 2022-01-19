$160.00 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to announce $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Oil States International reported sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $575.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $733.13 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $390.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 424,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

