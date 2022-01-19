$165.36 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce sales of $165.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.79 million and the lowest is $165.10 million. Stratasys reported sales of $142.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $605.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 48.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 24.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

