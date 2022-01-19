$17.12 Million in Sales Expected for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) will report $17.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.73 million to $26.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year sales of $18.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 million to $27.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.19 million, with estimates ranging from $109.98 million to $178.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $9,411,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,263,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,579. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83.

