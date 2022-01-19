17,650 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.