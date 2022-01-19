1,846 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.3% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Shares of COF traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.