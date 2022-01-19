$195.29 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $195.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.83 million. Chegg reported sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $764.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $765.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $832.65 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of CHGG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,478. Chegg has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

