$209.60 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will announce sales of $209.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $210.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvei from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvei stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 489,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

